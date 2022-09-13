OPEC Lowers Forecast for 2022-2023 Oil Output in US to 11.9Mln Bpd, 12.73Mln Bpd - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) OPEC has slightly lowered its forecast on oil production in the United States in 2022-2023 and expects it to reach 11.9 million barrels per day and 12.73 million barrels per day, respectively, OPEC's fresh report said on Tuesday.

According to the latest data provided by OPEC, the US oil production in 2022 will increase by 0.66 million barrels per day compared to 2021, to 11.91 million barrels per day.

In 2023, the output is expected to increase by 0.81 million barrels per day to 12.73 million barrels per day.