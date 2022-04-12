OPEC Lowers Forecast for 2022 Oil Output Outside Organization to 66.26Mln Bpd - Report

OPEC has lowered its forecast for oil production for 2022 outside the organization and expects it to be 66.26 million barrels per day, according to its report published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) OPEC has lowered its forecast for oil production for 2022 outside the organization and expects it to be 66.26 million barrels per day, according to its report published on Tuesday.

"Non-OPEC supply growth for 2022 is revised down by 0.3 mb/d y-o-y to 2.7 mb/d, for a yearly average level of 66.26 mb/d," the report said.