UrduPoint.com

OPEC Lowers Forecast For 2022 Oil Output Outside Organization To 65.97Mln Bpd - Report

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

OPEC Lowers Forecast for 2022 Oil Output Outside Organization to 65.97Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) OPEC has lowered its forecast for oil production for 2022 outside the organization by 0.3 million barrels per day and expects it to be 65.97 million barrels per day, according to its report published on Thursday.

"Non-OPEC supply growth for 2022 is revised down by 0.3 mb/d y-o-y to 2.4 mb/d, for a yearly average level of 65.97 mb/d," the report said.

According to the forecasts, the US, Brazil, Canada, Kazakhstan, Guyana and Norway will be "the main drivers of liquids supply growth for the year."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada Norway Oil Brazil Kazakhstan Guyana Million

Recent Stories

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for new PM, unity governm ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for new PM, unity government

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police prepare proposal for new recruitm ..

Islamabad police prepare proposal for new recruitments

2 minutes ago
 Two more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

Two more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

2 minutes ago
 Industrial park construction underway in Afghanist ..

Industrial park construction underway in Afghanistan province

2 minutes ago
 US Not Working With China, Russia on Repatriation ..

US Not Working With China, Russia on Repatriation of IS Fighters - Official

2 minutes ago
  

 

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.