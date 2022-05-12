OPEC Lowers Forecast for 2022 Oil Output Outside Organization to 65.97Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) OPEC has lowered its forecast for oil production for 2022 outside the organization by 0.3 million barrels per day and expects it to be 65.97 million barrels per day, according to its report published on Thursday.

"Non-OPEC supply growth for 2022 is revised down by 0.3 mb/d y-o-y to 2.4 mb/d, for a yearly average level of 65.97 mb/d," the report said.

According to the forecasts, the US, Brazil, Canada, Kazakhstan, Guyana and Norway will be "the main drivers of liquids supply growth for the year."