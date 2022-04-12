UrduPoint.com

OPEC Lowers Forecast For Global Oil Demand Growth In 2022 By 0.5Mln Bpd - Report

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 06:09 PM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) OPEC downgraded its forecast for the growth of global oil demand in 2022 by 0.5 million barrels per day due to geopolitical factors and a new wave of Omicron in China, according to its report published on Tuesday.

