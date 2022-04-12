OPEC Lowers Forecast for Global Oil Demand Growth in 2022 by 0.5Mln Bpd - Report

OPEC downgraded its forecast for the growth of global oil demand in 2022 by 0.5 million barrels per day due to geopolitical factors and a new wave of Omicron in China, according to its report published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) OPEC downgraded its forecast for the growth of global oil demand in 2022 by 0.5 million barrels per day due to geopolitical factors and a new wave of Omicron in China, according to its report published on Tuesday.

"In 2022, oil demand growth was revised to the downside by 0.

5 mb/d to average 3.7 mb/d y-o-y, accounting for declines in global GDP on account of the geopolitical developments and the resurgence of the Omicron variant on global oil demand in China. World oil demand is projected to average 100.5 mb/d, which is 0.4 mb/d lower than the previous month's estimates and approximately 0.3 mb/d higher than 2019," the report read.