UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Lowers Oil Demand Growth Estimate In 2020 To 0.48 Mln Bpd Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:09 PM

OPEC Lowers Oil Demand Growth Estimate in 2020 to 0.48 Mln Bpd Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has lowered the global oil demand growth estimate for 2020 to 0.48 million barrels per day from the previous 1.1 million barrels per day due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has lowered the global oil demand growth estimate for 2020 to 0.48 million barrels per day from the previous 1.1 million barrels per day due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"The COVID-19 outbreak has had a major adverse impact on global economic and oil demand forecasts in 2020, particularly for the first and second quarters. Global oil demand growth in 2020 is now forecast to be 0.48 mb/d, down from 1.1 mb/d in December 2019. Moreover, the unprecedented situation, and the ever-shifting market dynamics, means risks are skewed to the downside," OPEC said in a statement on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil December 2019 2020 Market From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘I saw a strong Emirati social fabric, it’s al ..

41 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission closes 54 backstreet ..

2 minutes ago

Preparations underway for holding Pukhtoon Qaumi J ..

2 minutes ago

Seminar on "National Nutrition Strategy and Plan o ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Multan reviews cases of convicted pri ..

2 minutes ago

Rs2.8 billion flyover project approved for Multan

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.