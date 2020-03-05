OPEC Lowers Oil Demand Growth Estimate in 2020 to 0.48 Mln Bpd Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has lowered the global oil demand growth estimate for 2020 to 0.48 million barrels per day from the previous 1.1 million barrels per day due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"The COVID-19 outbreak has had a major adverse impact on global economic and oil demand forecasts in 2020, particularly for the first and second quarters. Global oil demand growth in 2020 is now forecast to be 0.48 mb/d, down from 1.1 mb/d in December 2019. Moreover, the unprecedented situation, and the ever-shifting market dynamics, means risks are skewed to the downside," OPEC said in a statement on Thursday.