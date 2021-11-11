UrduPoint.com

OPEC Maintains 2021, 2022 Forecasts For Russia's Liquids Production Unchanged

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) maintained its forecasts for Russia's oil and condensate production in 2021 and 2022 unchanged at 10.78 million barrels per day (mb/d) and 11.78 mb/d respectively.

"Annual liquids production in 2021 is forecast to increase by 0.19 mb/d y-o-y to average 10.78 mb/d, unchanged m-o-m (month-on-month). For 2022, Russian liquids output is expected to increase by 0.99 mb/d to average 11.78 mb/d," the OPEC said in its fresh monthly oil market report.

