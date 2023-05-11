OPEC Maintains 2023 Oil Output Forecast Outside Organization at 67.2Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) OPEC has kept its forecast for oil production for 2023 outside the organization unchanged and expects an increase by 1.4 million barrels per day to 67.19 million barrels per day, according to its fresh monthly report published on Thursday.

"Non-OPEC liquids production in 2023 is forecast to grow by 1.4 mb/d y-o-y to average 67.2 mb/d, unchanged from last month. Minor downward revisions to Other Eurasia and some other countries were offset by upward revisions to liquids production in OECD Americas," the report read.