OPEC Maintains 2023 Oil Output Forecast Outside Organization At 67.2Mln Bpd - Report

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 04:31 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) OPEC has kept its forecast for oil production for 2023 outside the organization unchanged and expects an increase by 1.4 million barrels per day to 67.19 million barrels per day, according to its fresh monthly report published on Tuesday.

"For 2023, non-OPEC liquids production growth remains unchanged from last month's assessment, at 1.4 mb/d, y-o-y. The main drivers of liquids supply growth are expected to be the US, Brazil, Norway, Canada, Kazakhstan and Guyana, while declines are expected primarily from Russia," the report read.

