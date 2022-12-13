OPEC Maintains Forecast for 2022, 2023 Oil Output Outside Organization

OPEC maintained its forecast for oil production for 2022 outside the organization by 1.9 million barrels per day compared to last year, for 2023 - by 1.5 million barrels per day, according to its December report published on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) OPEC maintained its forecast for oil production for 2022 outside the organization by 1.9 million barrels per day compared to last year, for 2023 - by 1.5 million barrels per day, according to its December report published on Tuesday.

"Non-OPEC liquids supply in 2022 (including processing gains) is estimated to grow by 1.9 mb/d to average 65.6 mb/d. This is broadly unchanged from the previous assessment... Non-OPEC liquids production growth in 2023 is forecast to grow by 1.5 mb/d to average 67.1 mb/d, largely unchanged from last month," the report said.