OPEC Maintains Forecast for Global Oil Demand Growth in 2023 by 2.3Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) OPEC maintains its forecast for the global oil demand growth in 2023 by 2.3 million barrels per day to 101.9 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Thursday.

"For 2023, it (world oil demand) is also unchanged from the last month's assessment at 2.3 mb/d...

For 2023, world oil demand is forecast to average 101.9 mb/d. However, this is subject to many uncertainties, including the trend and pace of economic activity in both OECD and non-OECD countries," the report said.

In March, OPEC expected global oil demand at 101.9 million barrels per day. In April, the forecast was slightly updated to 101.89 million barrels per day.