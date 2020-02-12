UrduPoint.com
OPEC Maintains Forecast For Russian Liquid Hydrocarbon Production In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:52 PM

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has maintained its forecast for liquid hydrocarbon production in Russia in 2020 at 11.48 million barrels per day at nearly the same level as the previous year, the organization's monthly report published Wednesday said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has maintained its forecast for liquid hydrocarbon production in Russia in 2020 at 11.48 million barrels per day at nearly the same level as the previous year, the organization's monthly report published Wednesday said.

The estimate of oil production in Russia in 2019 also remained at the level of the January estimate � 11.44 million barrels per day, which is the highest level since 1987.

"For 2020, Russian liquids supply is expected to grow by 0.04 mb/d y-o-y to average 11.48 mb/d, considering a downward adjustment for 1Q20. The average over the other three quarters is forecast at 11.55 mb/d," the report read.

In its January forecast, OPEC lowered its forecast for liquid hydrocarbon production in Russia in 2020 to 11.48 from 11.5 million barrels per day and slightly increased its estimate of production in Russia in 2019 to 11.

44 million barrels per day from 11.43 in the previous report.

The agreement of OPEC and a number of countries outside the organization, OPEC+, on the reduction of oil production has been in force since the beginning of 2017. It was repeatedly extended and the conditions changed. Until the end of 2019, the agreement provided for a decrease in production by 1.2 million barrels per day from the level of October 2018, and in the first quarter of this year, it stipulates a decrease of 1.7 million barrels.

As part of the deal, Russia reduced oil production (excluding natural gas condensate) by 228,000 barrels per day by the end of 2019. In the first quarter, the obligations of Russia under the transaction provide for a decrease in production by 300,000 barrels per day.

