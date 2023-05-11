UrduPoint.com

OPEC Maintains Forecast For Russia's 2023 Oil, Condensate Output At 10.28Mln Bpd - Report

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) OPEC has maintained its forecast for Russia's oil and condensate production in 2023 at the level of 10.28 million barrels per day and still expects it to decline by 750,000 barrels per day, according to the organization's fresh report published on Thursday.

"For 2023, Russian liquids production is forecast to drop by 0.75 mb/d to average 10.28 mb/d, unchanged from the previous month's assessment. It is worth noting that the expected contraction takes into account recently announced voluntary production adjustments to the end of 2023. A number of start-ups are planned this year by Lukoil, Gazprom, Novatek, Sigma Energy and others," the report read.

