OPEC Maintains Forecast for US Oil Output in 2023, Expects Growth to 12.57Mln Bpd - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) OPEC has kept its forecast for oil production in the United States in 2023 unchanged and expects it to grow by 690,000 barrels per day to 12.57 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report released on Thursday.

In the April report, OPEC expected oil production in the United States in 2023 to increase by 690,000 barrels per day to 12.57 million barrels per day.

"Given a sound level of oil field drilling and well completions, crude oil output is anticipated to increase by 0.7 mb/d y-o-y to average 12.6 mb/d," the report read.