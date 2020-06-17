OPEC said on Wednesday that its forecast for global oil demand in 2020 remains unchanged from the previous month's estimations and is expected to fall by 9.1 million barrels a day in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) OPEC said on Wednesday that its forecast for global oil demand in 2020 remains unchanged from the previous month's estimations and is expected to fall by 9.1 million barrels a day in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

"World oil demand is projected to decrease by 9.1 mb/d in 2020, unchanged from the previous month's assessment. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected global economic activities, eliminating global oil demand growth potential and leading to a y-o-y decline of 6.4 mb/d in 1Q20 and by 17.3 mb/d y-o-y in 2Q20," the OPEC monthly report read.

�The energy market has suffered a huge blow earlier this year against the background of the lockdown measures, introduced to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it is expected to recover in the second half of 2020 as the countries have started to gradually ease the lockdown measures. The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that it expected the global oil demand to fall by 8.1 million barrels per day, with the sharpest decline expected in the first half of the year.

In the OECD region, oil demand in 2020 is forecast to plummet by 5.2 million barrels daily year-on-year, while in the non-OECD region the demand will decline by 3.9 million barrels daily year-on-year, the OPEC underlined.