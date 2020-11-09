- Home
- OPEC+ May Adjust Oil Output Cut Deal More Than Analysts Expect - Saudi Energy Minister
Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:04 PM
OPEC+ oil production cuts may be adjusted even more than the analysts expect, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Monday
"We are committed to the principle of tweaking. I would go and argue it could be a tweak even beyond what is the so-called analysts are talking about," the minister said at online ADIPEC conference.