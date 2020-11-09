OPEC+ May Adjust Oil Output Cut Deal More Than Analysts Expect - Saudi Energy Minister

OPEC+ oil production cuts may be adjusted even more than the analysts expect, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) OPEC+ oil production cuts may be adjusted even more than the analysts expect, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Monday.

"We are committed to the principle of tweaking. I would go and argue it could be a tweak even beyond what is the so-called analysts are talking about," the minister said at online ADIPEC conference.