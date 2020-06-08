OPEC+ May Consider Extending Oil Cuts Agreements to 2022 - Saudi Energy Minister

OPEC+ alliance wants to keep oil cuts agreements in force "until death do us part" and may consider extending the deals to 2022, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) OPEC+ alliance wants to keep oil cuts agreements in force "until death do us part" and may consider extending the deals to 2022, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said on Monday.

"With regards to August ... too premature to do any of that.

What we know is that effectively we have an agreement that will be carried forward to the letter within the next couple of years. In fact, if we revisit the statement, it says that we, by December 21st we could review the chance of even sending the agreement to the end of 2022. So OPEC+ is until death do us part," the minister said at an OPEC+ videoconference.