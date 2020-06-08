UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ May Consider Extending Oil Cuts Agreements To 2022 - Saudi Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:19 PM

OPEC+ May Consider Extending Oil Cuts Agreements to 2022 - Saudi Energy Minister

OPEC+ alliance wants to keep oil cuts agreements in force "until death do us part" and may consider extending the deals to 2022, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) OPEC+ alliance wants to keep oil cuts agreements in force "until death do us part" and may consider extending the deals to 2022, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said on Monday.

"With regards to August ... too premature to do any of that.

What we know is that effectively we have an agreement that will be carried forward to the letter within the next couple of years. In fact, if we revisit the statement, it says that we, by December 21st we could review the chance of even sending the agreement to the end of 2022. So OPEC+ is until death do us part," the minister said at an OPEC+ videoconference.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Saudi Alliance May August December Agreement

Recent Stories

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare sche ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

19 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $36.83 a barrel F ..

21 minutes ago

Tunisia reports no new COVID-19 cases for 5th cons ..

21 minutes ago

AJK President calls for declaring RSS as a terrori ..

38 minutes ago

Emirates Environmental Group celebrates 23rd cycle ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.