OPEC+ May Convene Extraordinary Meeting in Case of Market Uncertainly - Novak

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) OPEC+ may convene an extraordinary meeting if necessary in case of uncertainty on the market due to sanctions and trade disputes, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday.

"Our idea is to look at the market situation on a monthly basis, monitor, and in case of any force majeure situations, respond promptly, including using an extraordinary meeting of the JMMC [Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee]," Novak said at a press conference after the OPEC-non-OPEC meeting.