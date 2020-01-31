UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ May Move March Meeting To Earlier Date Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Russia's Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:00 PM

OPEC+ May Move March Meeting to Earlier Date Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Russia's Novak

OPEC+ is discussing the possibility of moving its meeting, which is currently scheduled for March 6, to an earlier date amid the spread of coronavirus in China and worldwide, but there is still no final decision, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday

ALMATY (Kazakhstan) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) OPEC+ is discussing the possibility of moving its meeting, which is currently scheduled for March 6, to an earlier date amid the spread of coronavirus in China and worldwide, but there is still no final decision, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

Several media outlets earlier reported that Saudi Arabia began negotiations with OPEC+ members to postpone the upcoming meeting from March to early February.

"We can meet earlier, this is not a problem at all, we can meet very quickly if necessary.

We can even postpone the meeting, we discussed it, we are ready to postpone it. But regarding the dates, we are in the discussion stage, based on the assessment of the situation," Novak told reporters.

"We are in constant contact not only with the Saudi minister, but also with the UAE minister, via video-conferencing. We also spoke with Iranian officials today and four days ago. We are monitoring, it's all under our control," the Russian minister added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia China UAE Saudi Saudi Arabia January February March 2020 Media All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

47 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

47 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

47 minutes ago

Chinese Capital Extends New Year Holidays Amid Cor ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed by robbers in Karachi

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.