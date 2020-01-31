(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (Kazakhstan) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) OPEC+ is discussing the possibility of moving its meeting, which is currently scheduled for March 6, to an earlier date amid the spread of coronavirus in China and worldwide, but there is still no final decision, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

Several media outlets earlier reported that Saudi Arabia began negotiations with OPEC+ members to postpone the upcoming meeting from March to early February.

"We can meet earlier, this is not a problem at all, we can meet very quickly if necessary.

We can even postpone the meeting, we discussed it, we are ready to postpone it. But regarding the dates, we are in the discussion stage, based on the assessment of the situation," Novak told reporters.

"We are in constant contact not only with the Saudi minister, but also with the UAE minister, via video-conferencing. We also spoke with Iranian officials today and four days ago. We are monitoring, it's all under our control," the Russian minister added.