OPEC+ Meeting Coming to End, No Consensus Reached - Sources

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The negotiations between OPEC+ members, which focused on the need to further decrease oil production amid the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, are coming to an end, and there is no consensus among the parties, several sources from different delegations told Sputnik on Friday.

"Negotiations are ending. There is no deal," one of the sources said.

Another source said that Russia is still unwilling to accept the extra cuts. Meanwhile, the source from the Russian delegation said that Moscow preferred to keep current agreements in place and monitor the situation with COVID-19.