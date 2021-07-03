UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Meeting Deciding Fate Of Oil Cuts Agreement To Resume Monday - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 01:20 AM

OPEC+ Meeting Deciding Fate of Oil Cuts Agreement to Resume Monday - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The OPEC+ countries on Friday failed to reach an agreement extending the oil cuts deal and the volume of the output limitations as the OPEC confirmed that the meeting would reconvene on Monday.

The OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial meeting started on Thursday and then was extended into Friday as well.

"The 18th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting has been adjourned for today and will resume on Monday, 5 July 2021, at 15:00 (CEST) [16:00 GMT] via videoconference," OPEC said in a statement.

