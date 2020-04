OPEC+ Meeting Moved to April 9 - Azerbaijan Energy Ministry

The next OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers' meeting has been moved back to April 9, an adviser to Azerbaijan's oil minister told Sputnik on Saturday

The meeting, which is supposed to take place via video conference, was previously scheduled for April 6.

"The meeting has been moved to April 9," Zamina Aliyeva said.