OPEC+ Meeting Planned For January 4, 2021 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 05:00 AM

OPEC+ Meeting Planned for January 4, 2021 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) OPEC+ countries will hold a meeting on January 4 to discuss the situation on the oil market in the wake of the latest production agreement, the Algeria Press Service (APS) reports citing Energy Minister Abdelmadjid Attar.

"During the meeting, the OPEC+ countries will examine the world oil market situation in order to make a decision on increasing production, if the prices stabilize or increase by more than $50 per barrel," Abdelmadjid Attar said.

Last week, a spokeswoman for Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik that the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee would meet on December 16 to discuss the implementation of the most recent oil production deal.

On December 3, OPEC+ agreed to increase oil output by 500,000 barrels per day beginning in January. This corresponds to a production decrease of 7.2 million barrels per day from the October 2018 level.

Novak, who oversees ties with OPEC and Russia's energy policy, said earlier this month that he expected global oil demand to fully recover in 2021. He also confirmed that OPEC+ had decided to extend mechanisms for compensation of shortcomings in slashing oil output by March 2021.

