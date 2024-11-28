Open Menu

OPEC+ Meeting Postponed To December 5

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 06:29 PM

OPEC+ meeting postponed to December 5

The ministerial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance initially scheduled for Sunday has been pushed back to December 5, the Vienna-based Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said Thursday

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The ministerial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance initially scheduled for Sunday has been pushed back to December 5, the Vienna-based Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said Thursday.

The 22-member OPEC+ group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia was due to decide on their output policy for 2025 amid flagging crude prices.

The meeting of the alliance has "been rescheduled to... 5 December 2024, as several Ministers will be attending the 45th Gulf Summit in Kuwait City," OPEC said in a statement.

In recent days, oil prices had won support from the prospect that key OPEC+ nations will delay a pick-up in production, which was due to begin in January.

In a bid to boost crude prices, eight members of the OPEC+ group earlier this month announced they were extending supply cuts until the end of December.

The countries "have agreed to extend the November 2023 voluntary production adjustments of 2.2 million barrels per day for one month until the end of December 2024", OPEC said in a statement.

The eight nations extending the cuts are Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as Algeria, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

They have been delaying production increases amid concerns over slowing demand, which has weighed on oil prices in recent months.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Iraq Kuwait Kuwait City Oman Oil Alliance Algeria Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan United Arab Emirates January November December Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

The Punjab University and Brunel University of Lon ..

The Punjab University and Brunel University of London varsity sign MoU

10 minutes ago
 NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at ..

NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore

10 minutes ago
 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday

7 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

7 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of ..

Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of Pakistan at ICC meeting on Fri ..

7 minutes ago
 South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis poi ..

South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis points

7 minutes ago
Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST

Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST

7 minutes ago
 PSX makes history as index crosses 100,000 milesto ..

PSX makes history as index crosses 100,000 milestone

5 minutes ago
 Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) aims for transparency, inv ..

5 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

2 hours ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business