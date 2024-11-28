OPEC+ Meeting Postponed To December 5
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 06:29 PM
The ministerial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance initially scheduled for Sunday has been pushed back to December 5, the Vienna-based Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said Thursday
The 22-member OPEC+ group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia was due to decide on their output policy for 2025 amid flagging crude prices.
The meeting of the alliance has "been rescheduled to... 5 December 2024, as several Ministers will be attending the 45th Gulf Summit in Kuwait City," OPEC said in a statement.
In recent days, oil prices had won support from the prospect that key OPEC+ nations will delay a pick-up in production, which was due to begin in January.
In a bid to boost crude prices, eight members of the OPEC+ group earlier this month announced they were extending supply cuts until the end of December.
The countries "have agreed to extend the November 2023 voluntary production adjustments of 2.2 million barrels per day for one month until the end of December 2024", OPEC said in a statement.
The eight nations extending the cuts are Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as Algeria, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.
They have been delaying production increases amid concerns over slowing demand, which has weighed on oil prices in recent months.
