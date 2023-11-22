Open Menu

OPEC+ Meeting Postponed To November 30, Sending Prices Falling

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 08:19 PM

OPEC+ meeting postponed to November 30, sending prices falling

The ministerial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance originally scheduled for Sunday in Vienna has been rescheduled to Thursday, the Vienna-based Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced in a statement on Wednesday

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The ministerial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance originally scheduled for Sunday in Vienna has been rescheduled to Thursday, the Vienna-based Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The 13 OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia and their ten partners led by Russia were due to decide on their output policy amid slumping crude prices.

The OPEC+ announcement caused global crude prices to shed about four percent.

Since peaking in September, world oil prices have plummeted, with Brent currently trading below $80 per barrel.

Traders worry that crude demand will slump, with concerns about the health of the global economy as China's post-Covid rebound stutters and Europe and the United States battle inflation.

The current output strategy by OPEC+ that saw nine members led by Riyadh to cut production in recent months to boost prices has failed to bring about lasting recovery.

Some analysts have pointed to possible discord between top crude oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Recently, "the Saudi Arabian energy minister blamed speculators for the oil price slide" rather than weak demand, suggesting that they would likely continue the "restrictive production policy", said analyst Carsten Fritsch of Commerzbank.

On the other hand, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that "current oil prices objectively reflect the current situation".

"They are at a sufficient level and, therefore, the market is balanced. But we will discuss these issues in detail at the next meeting", he added, quoted by Russian news agencies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Europe China Riyadh Oil Saudi Vienna Alliance Price United States Saudi Arabia September Sunday Market Top

Recent Stories

'House of rumours': UNESCO in bind over key leader ..

'House of rumours': UNESCO in bind over key leadership vote

3 minutes ago
 US thwarts alleged Indian plot to assassinate pro- ..

US thwarts alleged Indian plot to assassinate pro-Khalistan leader on American s ..

3 minutes ago
 Attock, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Quetta win matches i ..

Attock, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Quetta win matches in T-20 Blind Cricket Trophy

6 minutes ago
 Plan finalized to transform optical fiber cable ne ..

Plan finalized to transform optical fiber cable network into global digital gate ..

6 minutes ago
 Dr. Nadeem Jan meets British Minister of State for ..

Dr. Nadeem Jan meets British Minister of State for Health

3 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar d ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar distributes laptops among stude ..

19 minutes ago
Rs 9 million looted from trader in Hazro

Rs 9 million looted from trader in Hazro

19 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi approves conferment of Nish ..

President Dr Arif Alvi approves conferment of Nishan- e-Pakistan on Syedna Mufad ..

17 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs payment of hydel projects' ..

17 minutes ago
 Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

17 minutes ago
 PPP’s manifesto centered on people’s prosperit ..

PPP’s manifesto centered on people’s prosperity: Yusuf Raza Gilani

17 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq invites intending en ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business