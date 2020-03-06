OPEC+ Meeting Starts in Vienna After Over 6-Hour Delay - OPEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The OPEC+ meeting, which is expected to focus on the need to further decrease oil production amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, has started in Vienna after being delayed by over six hours, OPEC said on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The OPEC+ meeting, which is expected to focus on the need to further decrease oil production amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, has started in Vienna after being delayed by over six hours, OPEC said on Friday.

"#HappeningNow: The 8th Meeting of the #OPEC and #nonOPEC Ministers has commenced at the @OPECSecretariat in #Vienna," OPEC wrote on Twitter.

Prior to that, informal meetings were held. According to media reports, the negotiations could be derailed due to Russia's unwillingness to accept the extra cuts.