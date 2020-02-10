UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Meetings May Be Rescheduled Due To Coronavirus Outbreak - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:37 PM

OPEC+ Meetings May be Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - Russian Diplomat

The dates for upcoming events related to the OPEC-non-OPEC oil output cuts deal, scheduled to be held in Austria's capital of Vienna, may be changed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik Monda

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The dates for upcoming events related to the OPEC-non-OPEC oil output cuts deal, scheduled to be held in Austria's capital of Vienna, may be changed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik Monday.

"As of today, the 18th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC+ countries is scheduled for March 4, and the 8th Ministerial Meeting of OPEC+ is scheduled for March 6. These dates can theoretically be changed, including due to the situation with coronavirus and its impact on the world oil market," Ulyanov said.

World oil demands have been falling in connection with the coronavirus outbreak and China's measures to limit travel and impose quarantines on part of the country, with experts predicting an upcoming oil production cut in the near future.

The new strain of coronavirus � 2019-nCoV � was first detected in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, and has since spread to nearly 30 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already left more than 900 people dead and over 40,000 infected. The World Health Organization in late January declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead World Russia China Oil Vienna Wuhan Austria January March May December Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Powerful circles decide to end PTI govt

22 minutes ago

Pakistani Band Soch’s Music featured in Bollywoo ..

35 minutes ago

More than 3 in 5 (64%) Pakistanis believe that med ..

35 minutes ago

Ivanka Trump seeks to spearhead programmes that ad ..

42 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $55.11 a barrel F ..

42 minutes ago

PML-Q says talks with govt are successful

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.