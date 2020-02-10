OPEC+ Meetings May be Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - Russian Diplomat

The dates for upcoming events related to the OPEC-non-OPEC oil output cuts deal, scheduled to be held in Austria's capital of Vienna, may be changed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik Monda

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The dates for upcoming events related to the OPEC-non-OPEC oil output cuts deal, scheduled to be held in Austria's capital of Vienna, may be changed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik Monday.

"As of today, the 18th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC+ countries is scheduled for March 4, and the 8th Ministerial Meeting of OPEC+ is scheduled for March 6. These dates can theoretically be changed, including due to the situation with coronavirus and its impact on the world oil market," Ulyanov said.

World oil demands have been falling in connection with the coronavirus outbreak and China's measures to limit travel and impose quarantines on part of the country, with experts predicting an upcoming oil production cut in the near future.

The new strain of coronavirus � 2019-nCoV � was first detected in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, and has since spread to nearly 30 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already left more than 900 people dead and over 40,000 infected. The World Health Organization in late January declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.