UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Members Reduce Oil Production To 27.7 Mln Bpd In February - Report

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:27 PM

OPEC Members Reduce Oil Production to 27.7 Mln Bpd in February - Report

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member states have reduced oil production by 546,000 barrels per day to the average of 27.7 million barrels daily in February, the cartel said in a monthly report on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member states have reduced oil production by 546,000 barrels per day to the average of 27.7 million barrels daily in February, the cartel said in a monthly report on Wednesday.

"In February, OPEC crude oil production dropped by 546 tb/d m-o-m to average 27.77 mb/d, according to secondary sources," the OPEC said in a report.

Global oil demand is declining due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease, which has scaled down air traffic and production, especially in China.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Oil Traffic February Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways announces move to Beijing’s Daxin ..

15 minutes ago

Karachi #Tayyarhain for crucial HBL PSL 2020 fixtu ..

49 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Government launches &#039;Digital Month& ..

2 hours ago

PM orders probe into corruption incident at Lahore ..

2 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo helps upliftPakistan’strade an ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy to facilitate return of Emirati citize ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.