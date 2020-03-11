OPEC Members Reduce Oil Production to 27.7 Mln Bpd in February - Report

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member states have reduced oil production by 546,000 barrels per day to the average of 27.7 million barrels daily in February, the cartel said in a monthly report on Wednesday

"In February, OPEC crude oil production dropped by 546 tb/d m-o-m to average 27.77 mb/d, according to secondary sources," the OPEC said in a report.

Global oil demand is declining due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease, which has scaled down air traffic and production, especially in China.