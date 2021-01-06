OPEC+ Members to Slash Additional 1.4Mbd Beyond Quotas Over Next 2 Months - Saudi Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Saudi Arabia will contribute a voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels a day (mbd) beyond the required OPEC+ quotas in February and March, while other OPEC+ members will additionally slash 425,000 barrels daily over the same period, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday.

"Apart from the million barrels that we will voluntary reduce, others are going to be voluntary reducing 425,000 barrels in the months of February and March. There will only be an increment of 75,000 barrels a day coming in February and March. The total of what would not be supplied by OPEC+ would be 1.425 mbd plus what would come out of compensation scheme," Salman said at a press conference after the OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting.

The minister noted that, as a result of the slash, Saudi oil output would total 8.125 mbd in February and through March. According to the official, the kingdom has slashed the production voluntarily to support the economy of its own and other OPEC+ nations.

When asked whether Saudi Arabia's voluntary oil production cut is being driven by concerns over market demand, he replied in the negative, calling the move a preventive measure in the first place.

He also expressed hope that COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted in a few months, and the world economy would rebound.

Earlier in the day, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said that only Russia and Kazakhstan had been allowed to slightly increase production over the next two months, while the other participants in the OPEC+ deal would keep slashing the same amount of oil as in January.

According to the OPEC figures, Russia will be increasing production by 65,000 barrels a day in February and March, while Kazakhstan will increase production by 10,000 barrels a day over the same period. Overall, the level of oil production cuts would ease from 7.2 million barrels a day in January to 7.125 mbd in February and 7.05 mbd in March.