OPEC+ Ministerial Committee to Discuss Compliance With Oil Cuts on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will convene on Wednesday to discuss compliance with the oil cuts agreement and the situation in the energy market as the demand uncertainties remain due to the new strains of the COVID-19.

The meeting's participants are expected to review the performance of OPEC+ states with the oil cuts as well as in terms of compensating the shortcomings that occurred in the previous months. A source in one of the delegations told Sputnik that OPEC complied with the terms of the agreement by 99 percent in December. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has put OPEC+ compliance in December at 100 percent.

The OPEC+ countries were required to cumulatively slash production by 7.

2 million barrels a day (mbd) in January, while in February the quota eases to 7.125 mbd and in March to 7.05 mbd, mainly due to slight increase in oil production granted only to Russia and Kazakhstan.

Beyond the required OPEC+ quotas, Saudi Arabia will contribute a voluntary oil production cut of 1 mbd in February and March and some other OPEC+ members will additionally slash 425,000 barrels daily over the same period.

As for the oil demand expectations, OPEC forecast in January that oil demand in 2021 would grow by 5.9 mbd to 95.9 mbd. The IEA, however, revised down its forecast for oil demand growth last month, it expects the demand to rebound by 5.5 mbd to 96.6 mbd.