OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee Starts Its Videoconference - Source In Delegation

Tue 01st June 2021 | 04:50 PM

OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee Starts Its Videoconference - Source in Delegation

The meeting of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee started on Tuesday in the format of a videoconference, a source in a delegation told Sputnik

The committee plans to discuss the results of the oil production cuts deal implementation, and the current situation in the oil market.

The committee plans to discuss the results of the oil production cuts deal implementation, and the current situation in the oil market.

The committee is set to issue a general recommendation on the fate of the deal, which the heads of all the OPEC+ delegations will discuss at their talks, expected to take place later on Tuesday.

