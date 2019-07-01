UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Ministerial Monitors Recommend 9-Month Extension Of Oil Output Cut Deal - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:45 PM

OPEC+ Ministerial Monitors Recommend 9-Month Extension of Oil Output Cut Deal - Source

The monitors of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers have recommended to extend the deal on oil output freeze for nine months, a source close to the talks told Sputnik on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The monitors of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers have recommended to extend the deal on oil output freeze for nine months, a source close to the talks told Sputnik on Monday.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the OPEC+ met earlier in the day.

"We are recommending nine months," the source said, asked if the JMMC recommended extension of the oil output cut deal.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil

Recent Stories

Fish landing centre inaugurated in Yemen’s Red S ..

17 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdu ..

32 minutes ago

DP World acquires Topaz for an enterprise value of ..

32 minutes ago

National OSI team finalises Dubai six-phase roadma ..

32 minutes ago

Govt to issue license to social media tour operato ..

33 minutes ago

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders to remove K ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.