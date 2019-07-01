OPEC+ Ministerial Monitors Recommend 9-Month Extension of Oil Output Cut Deal - Source

The monitors of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers have recommended to extend the deal on oil output freeze for nine months, a source close to the talks told Sputnik on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The monitors of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers have recommended to extend the deal on oil output freeze for nine months, a source close to the talks told Sputnik on Monday.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the OPEC+ met earlier in the day.

"We are recommending nine months," the source said, asked if the JMMC recommended extension of the oil output cut deal.