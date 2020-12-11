UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Ministerial Monitors To Convene On December 16 - Novak's Spokeswoman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 02:56 PM

OPEC+ Ministerial Monitors to Convene on December 16 - Novak's Spokeswoman

The OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee will convene on December 16 to discuss the oil production cuts deal implementation in November, a spokeswoman for Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee will convene on December 16 to discuss the oil production cuts deal implementation in November, a spokeswoman for Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik on Friday.

"The ministerial committee will convene on December 16, by common agreement," the spokeswoman said.

The committee said back in November it would next convene on December 17.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil November December Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Burkina Faso ..

14 minutes ago

EU chief tells leaders chances of Brexit deal low

2 minutes ago

KP government to setup Braille printing press for ..

2 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Accepts Cooperation Offer From Russian ..

2 minutes ago

EAEU Leaders to Adopt 2025 Integration Strategy La ..

3 minutes ago

Green hit on head as Australia suffer fresh concus ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.