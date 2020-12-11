The OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee will convene on December 16 to discuss the oil production cuts deal implementation in November, a spokeswoman for Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee will convene on December 16 to discuss the oil production cuts deal implementation in November, a spokeswoman for Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik on Friday.

"The ministerial committee will convene on December 16, by common agreement," the spokeswoman said.

The committee said back in November it would next convene on December 17.