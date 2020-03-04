UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Ministers Consider Cutting Oil Production By 1.5Mln Barrels Per Day - Source

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, comprising OPEC and non-OPEC ministers, is discussing options for further reduction of oil production by up to 1.5 million barrels per day, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

"[Further cuts of] up to 1.5 million barrels per day were discussed," the source said.

The outbreak of coronavirus this winter sparked expectations of a slowdown in oil demand. As a result, Brent futures fell from a peak $71.75 per barrel in January to a 32-month low of $48.41 per barrel on Monday. On February 12, OPEC downgraded its 2020 global oil demand growth forecast by almost 20 percent to 990,000 barrels per day.

On Tuesday, a meeting of the Technical Committee of OPEC states and their allies was held in Vienna. According to media reports, citing sources, it recommended reducing production by 600,000-1 million barrels per day.

Media also reported that Saudi Arabia was in favor of reducing production by more than 1 million barrels per day.

On Thursday, a meeting of OPEC countries' representatives will be held in the Austrian capital, and the next day, non-OPEC states will join to discuss the future of the oil production cut deal.

Russia has not announced its official position on the reaction of OPEC-non-OPEC states to coronavirus. However, on Monday, Leonid Fedun, the vice president and co-owner of Russian oil giant Lukoil, said, citing experts, that there were expectations that OPEC+ countries would reduce oil production by 600,000-1 million barrels per day or even more. Russia can agree to a reduction of 200,000-300,000 barrels per day, he added.

