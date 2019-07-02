OPEC+ Ministers to Meet At Least Once a Year, Be Able to Initiate Summits - Charter

The signatories of the OPEC+ long-term cooperation charter will hold ministerial meetings at least once a year, and at these meetings they will be able to initiate a summit of heads of states and governments, the OPEC+ charter, released on Tuesday by the Russian Energy Ministry, read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The signatories of the OPEC+ long-term cooperation charter will hold ministerial meetings at least once a year, and at these meetings they will be able to initiate a summit of heads of states and governments, the OPEC+ charter, released on Tuesday by the Russian Energy Ministry, read.

Major goals of the OPEC+ have been outlined in the charter, including strengthening oil market stability and the global economy in general; promoting dialogue between oil producers, oil consumers and relevant intergovernmental bodies; developing oil sector strategies and technologies; promoting such an energy policy under which oil will be used as the key element of the developing global energy balance; and improving oil's environmental reputation.

"In order to achieve these goals, the member states will hold ministerial meetings at least once a year. The ministerial meetings will be co-chaired by heads of delegations from an OPEC state and a non-OPEC state, on a yearly rotary basis. A ministerial meeting can offer to hold a summit of the signatories' heads of states and governments," the OPEC+ charter read.