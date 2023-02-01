OPEC+ Monitoring Committee Says Parameters of Alliance Deal Should Not Be Adjusted

The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) announced on Wednesday that is does not recommend to adjust the current parameters of the alliance deal

"The Members of the JMMC reaffirmed their commitment to the DoC which extends to the end of 2023 as agreed in the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM) on 5th of October 2022, and urged all participating countries to achieve full conformity and adhere to the compensation mechanism," the communique said.

The next meeting of the JMMC is expected to take place on April 3, according to the statement.