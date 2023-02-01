UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Monitoring Committee Says Parameters Of Alliance Deal Should Not Be Adjusted

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 07:41 PM

OPEC+ Monitoring Committee Says Parameters of Alliance Deal Should Not Be Adjusted

The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) announced on Wednesday that is does not recommend to adjust the current parameters of the alliance deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) announced on Wednesday that is does not recommend to adjust the current parameters of the alliance deal.

"The Members of the JMMC reaffirmed their commitment to the DoC which extends to the end of 2023 as agreed in the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM) on 5th of October 2022, and urged all participating countries to achieve full conformity and adhere to the compensation mechanism," the communique said.

The next meeting of the JMMC is expected to take place on April 3, according to the statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Alliance April October All

Recent Stories

Court awards 16 months imprisonment in drug case

Court awards 16 months imprisonment in drug case

9 minutes ago
 Govt should financially compensate victims' famili ..

Govt should financially compensate victims' families of Peshawar blast; proposes ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways (PR) recovers over Rs 10 mln fro ..

Pakistan Railways (PR) recovers over Rs 10 mln from leased property in January

9 minutes ago
 UK 'Making Huge Strides' in Using Trade Freedoms U ..

UK 'Making Huge Strides' in Using Trade Freedoms Unlocked by Brexit - British Ex ..

9 minutes ago
 Austrian President Paying Official Visit to Ukrain ..

Austrian President Paying Official Visit to Ukraine

9 minutes ago

“Possibly biggest blockbuster of Indian media,” Alia Bhatt reacts to Pathaan ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.