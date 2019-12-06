UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Monitoring Committee To Meet In Early March 2020 In Vienna - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:39 PM

OPEC+ Monitoring Committee to Meet in Early March 2020 in Vienna - Statement

The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will be held in the first week of March 2020 in the Austrian capital, while the Extraordinary Meeting of the OPEC Conference is slated for March 5, 2020, OPEC said in a statement on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will be held in the first week of March 2020 in the Austrian capital, while the Extraordinary Meeting of the OPEC Conference is slated for March 5, 2020, OPEC said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the seventh OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting concluded in Vienna.

"The 18th Meeting of JMMC will be held during the first week of March 2020 in Vienna, Austria, followed by an Extraordinary Meeting of the OPEC Conference on 5 March 2020," the statement read.

At the same time, the Ordinary Meeting of the OPEC conference will be held in Vienna on June 9, 2020, according to the statement.

The cartel noted that the OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting would be held on March 6, 2020 and then will convene again on June 10 of the same year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vienna Same Austria March June 2020

Recent Stories

Donors pledge US$1.2 bn to UNHCR for refugee prote ..

41 minutes ago

UAE sends aid, medical convoys to Taiz, Hadramaut ..

56 minutes ago

Lavrov Dismisses Rumors of Alleged Presence of "Ru ..

2 minutes ago

White House Offered Aid to Pensacola after Shootin ..

2 minutes ago

Council of Europe Venice Commission Urges Kiev to ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Hopes African Union to Get Invitation to Be ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.