OPEC+ Monitoring Committee to Meet in Early March 2020 in Vienna - Statement

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will be held in the first week of March 2020 in the Austrian capital, while the Extraordinary Meeting of the OPEC Conference is slated for March 5, 2020 , OPEC said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the seventh OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting concluded in Vienna.

"The 18th Meeting of JMMC will be held during the first week of March 2020 in Vienna, Austria, followed by an Extraordinary Meeting of the OPEC Conference on 5 March 2020," the statement read.

At the same time, the Ordinary Meeting of the OPEC conference will be held in Vienna on June 9, 2020, according to the statement.

The cartel noted that the OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting would be held on March 6, 2020 and then will convene again on June 10 of the same year.