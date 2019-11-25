The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) has been moved back from December 4 to December 5, two sources familiar with the event planning told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) has been moved back from December 4 to December 5, two sources familiar with the event planning told Sputnik on Monday.

The committee last convened in September in Abu Dhabi.

"It [JMMC meeting] will be held on the same day as the meeting of the OPEC conference," one of the sources said.

As such, the committee, which assesses the oil output cut deal's implementation and provides recommendations to keep the market balanced, will meet on December 5. It will be followed by the Conference of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The meeting of both OPEC nations and non-cartel members, known collectively as OPEC+, is still scheduled for December 6.

OPEC+ started capping their outputs in 2017 to shore up slumping crude prices. It has since been repeatedly extended, and its conditions keep changing. For the first half of 2019, the combined production reduction was agreed in the amount of 1.2 million barrels per day from the October 2018 level. In July, OPEC+ extended the agreement on the same terms through March 2020.