OPEC+ Monitoring Oil Market, Evaluating Reasons For Price Decline - Novak

Published May 03, 2023 | 10:00 PM

OPEC+ Monitoring Oil Market, Evaluating Reasons for Price Decline - Novak

The OPEC+ group is studying the causes of the decline in world oil prices, will monitor the situation to understand the reasons, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MINERALNYE VODY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The OPEC+ group is studying the causes of the decline in world oil prices, will monitor the situation to understand the reasons, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"We will monitor the market. We will monitor the situation. We need to understand the reasons, the prospects. How it will develop further, it may be short-term," Novak said, commenting on the question about the current situation with world oil prices on the sidelines of the Caucasian Investment Exhibition.

