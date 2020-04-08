OPEC+ Monitors Already Draft Oil Production Cuts Quotas - Source

The OPEC+ monitoring committee has already created a draft on the amount of oil production cuts, and OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo will discuss with OPEC+ nations their readiness to reduce production prior to the video conference on Thursday, a source familiar with OPEC Secretariat's preparations for the talks told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The OPEC+ monitoring committee has already created a draft on the amount of oil production cuts, and OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo will discuss with OPEC+ nations their readiness to reduce production prior to the video conference on Thursday, a source familiar with OPEC Secretariat's preparations for the talks told Sputnik.

The OPEC+ will discuss on Thursday, in the format of a video conference, the possibility to further reduce oil production for stabilizing the market.

"The monitoring committee's draft on quotas is ready. It is kept a top secret, the details will be discussed tomorrow. This evening, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo is expected to have telephone contacts with some countries of the format to discuss their readiness for reductions, to hear their offers. But, of course, everything will be revealed tomorrow," the source said.