OPEC+ Monitors Expect Global Oil Inventories To Drop Significantly In Second Half Of 2019

OPEC+ Monitors Expect Global Oil Inventories to Drop Significantly in Second Half of 2019

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the OPEC+ said in a press release on Tuesday that it expected global oil inventories to decrease significantly in the second half of the year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the OPEC+ said in a press release on Tuesday that it expected global oil inventories to decrease significantly in the second half of the year.

"The JMMC underscored the growing importance of the Declaration of Cooperation in supporting oil market stability, which along with ongoing healthy oil demand so far has arrested global oil inventories growth and should lead to significant draws in the second half of the year," the committee said.

