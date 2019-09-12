UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Monitors Suggest Cut Targets For Countries Lagging Behind - Omani Oil Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 02:37 PM

The OPEC+ monitors have suggested that the countries lagging behind should scale down oil output by 400,000-500,000 barrels per day, Omani Oil Minister Mohammed Rumhi told reporters on Thursday

The OPEC+ monitors have suggested that the countries lagging behind should scale down oil output by 400,000-500,000 barrels per day, Omani Oil Minister Mohammed Rumhi told reporters on Thursday.

"The recommendation is... because they are not complying fully, we are going to make a deeper cut than it is now ...

400 to 500, 000 barrels per day," the minister said exiting the meeting of the ministerial monitors of the OPEC+.

According to the minister, three countries "are of concern, Nigeria, Iraq, and rumors of Kazakhstan."

"Right now Kazakhstan is overcomplying, but there are expectations that their maintenance of the field will be over," Rumhi said.

"They have committed to make a deeper cut, Iraqi, Nigerians," he added.

