UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The recent OPEC+ decision to cut production can be considered as a measure against the Russian oil price cap, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Wednesday.

"You can consider it (OPEC+ decision to cut production quotas) as a measure against the capping of prices for Russian oil," Pankin told reporters.

Earlier in April, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee announced that an additional voluntary reduction in the oil production in Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Oman, and Gabon will amount to 1.

66 million barrels per day by the end of 2023.

In December, the G7 countries, Australia, and the EU imposed a price cap of $60 a barrel for Russian crude oil transported by sea, blocking the transport of oil bought at higher prices. In retaliation, Russia prohibited selling its oil abroad if supply contracts provide for a price cap mechanism.