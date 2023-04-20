UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Move To Cut Production Is Measure Against Oil Price Cap - Russia's Senior Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2023 | 08:48 PM

OPEC+ Move to Cut Production is Measure Against Oil Price Cap - Russia's Senior Diplomat

The recent OPEC+ decision to cut production can be considered as a measure against the Russian oil price cap, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The recent OPEC+ decision to cut production can be considered as a measure against the Russian oil price cap, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Wednesday.

"You can consider it (OPEC+ decision to cut production quotas) as a measure against the capping of prices for Russian oil," Pankin told reporters.

Earlier in April, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee announced that an additional voluntary reduction in the oil production in Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Oman, and Gabon will amount to 1.

66 million barrels per day by the end of 2023.

In December, the G7 countries, Australia, and the EU imposed a price cap of $60 a barrel for Russian crude oil transported by sea, blocking the transport of oil bought at higher prices. In retaliation, Russia prohibited selling its oil abroad if supply contracts provide for a price cap mechanism.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Russia Iraq Kuwait Oman Oil Price Algeria Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Gabon United Arab Emirates April December Million

Recent Stories

'Digital World', Replaces culture of Eid cards

'Digital World', Replaces culture of Eid cards

10 minutes ago
 South Korean Laws Do Not Prohibit Arms Sales to Be ..

South Korean Laws Do Not Prohibit Arms Sales to Belligerent Nations - Defense Mi ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE President emphasises link between sustainable ..

UAE President emphasises link between sustainable economic development and clima ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Brasilia holds Ramadan Iftar to cel ..

UAE Embassy in Brasilia holds Ramadan Iftar to celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Day

58 minutes ago
 UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on indu ..

UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on industrial ties and climate effort ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in E ..

Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in Etihad Town Phase I

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.