OPEC+ Nations Hope To Boost Oil Output Despite 2nd Wave Of COVID-19 - Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

OPEC+ Nations Hope to Boost Oil Output Despite 2nd Wave of COVID-19 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The OPEC+ nations hope they will be able to gradually boost oil production, remaining in compliance with the output cuts deal, despite the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Currently, despite the beginning of the second wave of the epidemic in some countries, we and our partners remain optimistic and hope we will be capable of gradually boosting production, in compliance with the deal, with no damage for the market," Novak said in his article for the Energy Policy magazine.

