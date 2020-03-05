OPEC Nations to Reach Consensus on Oil Output By End of Day - UAE Energy Minister

OPEC countries will come to a unified decision on adjustments to oil output in response to the coronavirus-related drop in demand, the Energy Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Suhail al-Mazrouei, said on Thursday

"I am confident that at the end of the day we will reach a decision together. Not a split decisions, a decision together," al-Mazrouei said before the start of OPEC's 178th conference meeting in Geneva.