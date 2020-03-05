UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Nations To Reach Consensus On Oil Output By End Of Day - UAE Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 02:44 PM

OPEC Nations to Reach Consensus on Oil Output By End of Day - UAE Energy Minister

OPEC countries will come to a unified decision on adjustments to oil output in response to the coronavirus-related drop in demand, the Energy Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Suhail al-Mazrouei, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) OPEC countries will come to a unified decision on adjustments to oil output in response to the coronavirus-related drop in demand, the Energy Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Suhail al-Mazrouei, said on Thursday.

"I am confident that at the end of the day we will reach a decision together. Not a split decisions, a decision together," al-Mazrouei said before the start of OPEC's 178th conference meeting in Geneva.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Split Geneva United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

High-Speed Train Derails Outside France's Strasbou ..

7 minutes ago

'RFP' for EOBI transformation to be floated next w ..

7 minutes ago

ACE retrieved 45 Kanal agriculture land worth of ..

3 minutes ago

Police destroy poppy crop in Mohmand

3 minutes ago

Dialysis unit, OT inaugurated at social security h ..

3 minutes ago

South Korea virus total reaches 6,000

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.