UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Needs To Expand Cooperation To Stabilize Oil Market - OPEC Chief To G20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 08:49 PM

OPEC+ Needs to Expand Cooperation to Stabilize Oil Market - OPEC Chief to G20

The OPEC+ group of oil producers still needs to expand cooperation to ensure the success of the agreement to stabilize oil market via coordinated production cuts, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The OPEC+ group of oil producers still needs to expand cooperation to ensure the success of the agreement to stabilize oil market via coordinated production cuts, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Friday.

OPEC+ countries held 10 hours of online talks through the past night, and later announced that a declaration of cooperation had been adopted by all member states apart from Mexico. The three-stage deal, which commits OPEC+ countries to collectively reduce crude oil output by 10 million barrels per day from May, will only become binding if Mexico signs it, which may happen later on Friday during G20 talks.

"The success of this historic agreement depends on the full and timely participation of all producers. Everyone has a responsibility to play their part. The sustained stability of the global oil market is a shared responsibility. We, therefore, need to broaden this cooperation and welcome the support of others. Complex challenges, need comprehensive and 'global' solutions," Barkindo told the Extraordinary G20 Energy Ministers Meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Mexico May Market All From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

US Capital Area COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 300, Case ..

3 seconds ago

Tareen questions forensic audit of his sugar mills

35 minutes ago

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in New Jersey Rise to 54, ..

6 seconds ago

Conte Thanks Zelenskyy for Sending Aid to Italy Am ..

8 seconds ago

US Lawmakers Seek Trump Admin. Rationale for Endin ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Cooperation on International Space Projec ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.