OPEC+ Needs to Pay More Attention to Oil Production Dynamics Outside Alliance - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The OPEC+ members needs to take a closer look at the oil production dynamics outside the Vienna agreement, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday at the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting.

"We have to pay special attention to the dynamics of production of major producers which are not taking part in our joint actions," Novak said.

At the same time, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman lauded the progress achieved by Iran and Nigeria in terms of compensating their shortcomings in slashing oil production in the previous months.

Earlier in the day, the JMMC meeting was held virtually in order to review the compliance with the OPEC+ oil cuts agreement. A source in one of the delegations told Sputnik that the meeting had already concluded and no recommendation on the terms of the OPEC+ had been issued.