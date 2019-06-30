VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) The Joint Technical Committee (JTC) of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and 10 non-cartel members calculated that the group's compliance with oil production cuts stood at 163 percent in May, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik on Sunday.

"According to the calculations of the JTC, OPEC+ complied with the agreement in May by 163 percent," the source said.

The source added that OPEC's compliance stood at 144 percent, while that of non-cartel members - at 204 percent.