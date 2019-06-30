UrduPoint.com
OPEC, Non-OPEC's Compliance With Oil Production Cuts Stood At 163% In May - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 07:40 PM

OPEC, Non-OPEC's Compliance With Oil Production Cuts Stood at 163% in May - Source

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) The Joint Technical Committee (JTC) of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and 10 non-cartel members calculated that the group's compliance with oil production cuts stood at 163 percent in May, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik on Sunday.

"According to the calculations of the JTC, OPEC+ complied with the agreement in May by 163 percent," the source said.

The source added that OPEC's compliance stood at 144 percent, while that of non-cartel members - at 204 percent.

