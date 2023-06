(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) OPEC+ is not aiming for a specific oil price, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said during a press conference following the group's meeting on Sunday.

The minister noted the world's major oil producers were not focused on prices, replying to a question on whether OPEC+ eyed a certain price range.