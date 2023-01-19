UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Not Discussing Possibility Of Reducing Oil Production In Russia - Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 07:24 PM

OPEC+ Not Discussing Possibility of Reducing Oil Production in Russia - Novak

OPEC+ is not discussing the possibility of reducing oil production in Russia, in February it is expected to discuss the general situation on the market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) OPEC+ is not discussing the possibility of reducing oil production in Russia, in February it is expected to discuss the general situation on the market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"No, we do not discuss such issues... We will have a meeting here in early February, we will discuss the general situation on the market," Novak said, commenting on whether a possible reduction in Russian oil production due to a discount was discussed.

The official added that the format of the meeting has not yet been determined.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil February Market

Recent Stories

US Launching Program to Allow Private Sponsorship ..

US Launching Program to Allow Private Sponsorship of Refugees - State Dept.

19 seconds ago
 Sindh transport minister for expediting work on BR ..

Sindh transport minister for expediting work on BRT Red Line project

21 seconds ago
 Govt to meet IMF conditions without overburdening ..

Govt to meet IMF conditions without overburdening common man: Ahsan Iqbal

22 seconds ago
 Over Half of Americans Rate Healthcare Quality as ..

Over Half of Americans Rate Healthcare Quality as Subpar - Poll

24 seconds ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends closing event for Mohamed ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends closing event for Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champions ..

24 minutes ago
 Gomal University clears all pension cases of BS- 1 ..

Gomal University clears all pension cases of BS- 17 to 21: Director Finance

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.