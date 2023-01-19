OPEC+ Not Discussing Possibility of Reducing Oil Production in Russia - Novak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OPEC+ is not discussing the possibility of reducing oil production in Russia, in February it is expected to discuss the general situation on the market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"No, we do not discuss such issues... We will have a meeting here in early February, we will discuss the general situation on the market," Novak said, commenting on whether a possible reduction in Russian oil production due to a discount was discussed.

The official added that the format of the meeting has not yet been determined.