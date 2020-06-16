OPEC+ Not Yet Discussing Possibility to Change Oil Cuts Deal Conditions for August- Source

(@FahadShabbir)

The OPEC+ countries are not yet discussing the possibility to change the oil production cuts deal conditions for August, since they await 100 percent fulfillment of obligations by the signatories, a source in an OPEC+ delegation told Sputnik on Tuesday

"This is not even discussed ...

The most important thing now is to achieve 100 percent deal implementation, as we need to see its effect on the market," the source said.

According to the source, OPEC+ nations share "cautious optimism," although the situation is not completely clear due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We do not know yet how the situation with the pandemic will develop and what influence this will have on the oil market," the source specified.